YWCA announces 2017 date for TWIN Awards

The YWCA of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County will be hosting the 32nd Annual Tribute to Women and Industry (TWIN) Awards on Thursday, June 1st at the Westin Annapolis Hotel. The event honors outstanding business women who make a difference in Anne Arundel County and celebrates employers’ commitment to empowering women.

Proceeds from the event support the core mission of the YWCA in assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault while improving the lives of women and children residing in Anne Arundel County.

Sponsorship and Honoree Nomination opportunities may be secured through the YWCA and event tickets will go on sale March 1st for $100 per person. Additional event information can be accessed online at www.annapolisywca.org and clicking on the TWIN link or calling 410.626.7800 ext.106

