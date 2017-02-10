WRNR to simulcast “Breaking Heroin’s Grip” tomorrow night at 7pm

WRNR 103.1 FM, in an unprecedented event, will stop the music on Saturday February 11th for a special town hall meeting focusing on the opioid abuse epidemic that is sweeping the state of Maryland. The station will simulcast MPT’s hour long special – Breaking Heroin’s Grip: Road to Recovery, live, starting at 7pm. This hour-long program will be co-hosted by MPT’s Jeff Salkin and Charles Robinson and will feature a 40-minute documentary followed by a 20-minute live phone bank program.

The program will examine stories of three Maryland residents in rural and urban settings with an opioid use disorder. Rather than focusing on the criminal and legal aspects of the users’ stories, the MPT program instead concentrates on the subjects’ individual struggles and recovery from addiction. Don’t miss this valuable insight into addiction and recovery in our state.

The live phone bank question and answer session will feature Dr. Yngvild Olsen, Medical Director at Behavior Resources Inc and REACH Health Services and a special message from Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

Breaking Heroin’s Grip: Road to Recovery – is sponsored by WRNR FM in Annapolis and Pathways – a unique part of Anne Arundel Medical Center. Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, this 40-bed freestanding complex is dedicated to providing compassionate, confidential inpatient and outpatient care for teens and adults who suffer from drug and alcohol use, and patients who suffer from a combination of substance use and mental health problems.

In 2016, Anne Arundel County alone saw 919 opioid overdoses that resulted in 115 deaths. Please tune in to WRNR 103.1 FM, on line at www.wrnr.com or via the TuneIn Radio mobile app as we explore methods to curtail this crisis.

