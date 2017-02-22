William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award nominations sought

Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that his office is now accepting nominations for the 2017 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award. Established in 2012, the award honors the unparalleled legacy of public service left by former Mayor, Governor and Comptroller Schaefer and is presented in each of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City to individuals and organizations with an unwavering commitment to helping people.

“William Donald Schaefer was a role model for many citizens and organizations helping neighbors and strangers throughout our great state,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Every day, hundreds of Marylanders sacrifice their own time to aid vulnerable populations or those in need. It is a privilege to recognize their selfless contributions.”

Award recipients will be selected on their demonstration of:

Improving the community;

Promptly responding to a citizen problem through effective government intervention;

Directly aiding our most vulnerable populations; or,

Establishing a public/private partnership to improve the lives of fellow Marylanders.

Comptroller Franchot will personally present the award to each winner starting in April. The 2017 nomination form must be submitted by March 31.

Call 410-260-7801 if you have additional questions.

