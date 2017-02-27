V is for volunteering, check it out

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Annapolis Film Festival

Annapolis Film Festival has a “special” request for help with distribution of Annapolis Film Festival 2017 POSTERS AND POSTCARDS to businesses in these areas: Annapolis, Severna Park, Bowie, Crofton, Millersville, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, Edgewater, Kent Island. (We would recommend busy restaurants, coffee shops, popular bars, any community centered businesses, churches, schools, dry cleaners, community boards, etc) Volunteers would distribute POSTERS AND POSTCARDS and note the locations for follow up prior to festival. You will need to ask managers or business owners for permission. We find most are very willing to do this community service.This is an ASAP request. We need them out sooner rather than later! The POSTERS AND POSTCARDS are at our Festival Headquarters in Annapolis. To learn more, contact [email protected].

Anne Arundel County Dept. of Recreation & Parks 2017 Summer Youth Volunteers

The Department is now accepting applications and will be starting interviews on February 27, 2017 of volunteers for Summer Youth Programs. Opportunities Include: Volunteer Summer Serve Leadership Challenge (VSSLC), Youth Conservation Corps (YCC), Counselor in Training (CIT), Quiet Waters Summer Camps, and Summer Fun Center (SFC). The summer volunteer programs are for youth who have completed 6th grade through high school. Transportation is not provided for all programs and certain grade restrictions apply. There is a nominal fee for each program to offset costs of staff, shirts and special events. Information packets and Applications which include full descriptions of the Programs and schedules are available online at: http://www.aacounty.org/departments/recreation-parks/jobs/volunteer/youth-volunteer/index.html, and the deadline for submission to the Dept. main office is no later than 4:30 PM, May 5, 2017. Interviews will begin February 27, 2017. We encourage you to apply early. Slots will be filled as interviews are completed. Final decisions for all slots will be made by May 9, 2017. Contact Ryan Stewart, Youth Volunteer Coordinator, at [email protected] for more information.

Anne Arundel County Literacy Council

Change a life through literacy by becoming a Literacy Tutor! Tutor Training sessions are being offered from 9:00 AM–4:00 PM, Sat., Feb. 25 AND Sat., Mar. 4, 2017 at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church in Severna Park and will include both Basic Literacy and English Language Learner instruction. We have a class size limit of 35. Enrollees MUST preregister and attend both sessions. If you, or someone you know, would be interested in attending this training, please email Lisa Vernon at [email protected], or call 410-269-4419 as soon as possible to reserve a seat. See website: www.icanread.org.

Greenscape 2017, April 22, 2017

GreenScape is a volunteer effort that encourages and supports individuals and organizations to plant and maintain native gardens in public areas throughout the city of Annapolis. Volunteers clean up and plant flower and vegetable gardens in public spaces throughout the City. The City provides plant materials, mulch, trash bags and gloves; the community provides volunteers who want to make a difference in Annapolis. In 2016, the City of Annapolis was designated as a Bee City USA®. With the importance of sustaining pollinators, more pollinator-friendly plants are added to the GreenScape plant selection this year. The next organizational meeting will be held at 6:00 pm, Wed., Mar. 1, 2017 at the “Pip” Moyer Rec Center located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. Get an order form by going to www.annapolis.gov in early February. Go to “Business” (top bar) and then to “Forms, Permits & Licenses” (under “Opportunities”) to find the GreenScape Order Form. Complete the form and e-mail it to Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected]. For more information, e-mail Marisa.

Hope For All

Are you a bargain hunter who has time to shop for HOPE? We are looking for one or two people who can use their couponing skills to find great deals as needed to supplement our inventory of personal care items: soap, toothpaste, shampoo, etc. If you’re up for the shopping challenge, contact Leo Zerhusen for more information at [email protected]. Hope For All continues to seek volunteers to help on Tuesdays–Thursdays and Saturdays between 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon or so, assisting with pickups and deliveries of furniture, clothing, or other donations to help homeless families in Anne Arundel Co. Groups are welcome. Please call 410-766-0372 or 443-867-0977 or email [email protected]. for more information; see web site at www.hopeforall.us.

North County High School

North County High School (10 E. 1st Avenue, Glen Burnie, MD 21061) needs adult volunteers to conduct mock job interviews with 11th grade students on March 7th and 8th and May 15th and 16th, 2017. Students have been discussing topics such as: appropriate dress, eye contact, oral communication, courtesy, assertiveness, and resume writing in their English classes. The program is designed to give students a chance to practice their newly learned skills by offering a one-on-one interview with an adult from outside the school; we are simply looking for people who are willing to give some time to help this generation become more competent in their interviewing skills, and no experience is necessary. Instructions and sample questions are available as well as an evaluation sheet. If you would like to volunteer, please go to: www.SignUpGenius.com/go/30E0E4DAFAB2DA4FF2-mock1 or contact Barbara Dziedzic via email at [email protected].

Reading Partners Charm City Run, April 8, 2017

9:00 a.m., Sat., April 8, 2017, Charm City Run, McHenry Row, 1713 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD, 21230–Volunteers Needed: If you are not interested in running on April 8, but still want to join in on the fun then join our volunteer team. The race starts at 9 am and the Run for Reading Partners team tent will open at 7 am for runners to claim their team gear while enjoying some pre-race breakfast treats. Volunteers will assist with a variety of race-day needs and everyone will earn a t-shirt as well as eternal gratitude from nearly 4,000 runners. Contact our development manager, Cassidy Francik, at [email protected] for more information and to reserve your spot. See website at– http://readingpartners.org/news-and-events/run-for-reading-partners/.

United Airlines Rock ‘n’ Roll DC Marathon & Half Marathon, March 8-11, 2017

A large number of volunteer opportunities are available to support the March 11 race event as well as the Health and Fitness Expo being held on Wed.-Fri., March 8-10, 2017 in Washington, DC. Volunteering for the Race Crew means you will not only be supporting nearly 25,000 aspiring runners and walkers, but also the community of Washington D.C. Help is needed to make this event spectacular, and with about 1,100 Race Crew volunteer positions available there is a spot for everyone, including sports teams, school and corporate groups, or just friends and family. For more information and to sign up online go to the website– http://www.runrocknroll.com/dc/the-weekend/volunteer/. For more information about volunteering contact Volunteer Coordinator Karen Willard at [email protected] or 858-768-6956. For information about the events see web site at: http://www.runrocknroll.com/dc/.

