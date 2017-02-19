USNA’s Winter Musical coming up. Tickets on sale now

Tickets are on sale now for the U.S. Naval Academy’s musical performance of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.” Performances will be held Feb. 24, 25 and 26, and March 3, 4, and 5 in Mahan Hall.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets for the musical range from $16 to $19 and can be purchased at the door, online at http://navyperforms.showare.com/ or by calling the Naval Academy’s Music and Theatre Box Office at 410-293-TIXS (8497).

The annual USNA Glee Club Winter Musical is produced in true Broadway style. It is a fully-staged, costumed, and choreographed production with a live pit orchestra. The performance is under the direction of Mr. Brian Hissong, musical direction of Mr. Monte Maxwell, and production of Dr. Aaron Smith.

The musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” is a satire of corporate life and office politics packed with songs such as “I Believe in You,” “Brotherhood of Man” and “Been a Long Day.” Set in 1960s New York, the musical follows the corporate rise of a young window cleaner, J. Pierremont Finch, and his romantic interests with the office secretary, Rosemarie. Using subtle cues and one-liners, the show takes the simplicity of corporate mundanity and turns it into a complete mockery.

Midshipman 1st Class (senior) Aly Hands, of Bellevue, Wash., and Midshipman 3rd Class (sophomore) Colin Gallacher, of Mesa, Ariz., will take the stage as lead characters Rosemarie and Finch. For the full cast list, please see below.

Drivers without a Department of Defense I.D. are not permitted on the Naval Academy grounds. Audience members may walk-on through Gate 3 on Maryland Avenue. Gate 3 is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for pedestrian traffic during performance nights. All visitors 18 and older are required to show a valid photo identification to enter the grounds. Cars with handicapped license plates or dashboard cards must be issued a pass from Pass and ID at Gate 1 during normal business hours. After business hours, a pass may be issued by the shift lieutenant at Gate 8. All bags are subject to search.

For additional security and shuttle bus information visit http://www.usna.edu/Transportation/index.php or http://usna.edu/SecuInfoPers/FAQS.htm.

For more information about the Naval Academy Music Department, visit http://www.usna.edu/Music.

For more information about the Naval Academy, please visit www.usna.edu or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/USNavalAcademy?fref=ts.

