US News & World Report names Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club as top 15 luxury hotels in Maryland

The Inn at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club has been ranked as one of the Top 15 Luxury Hotels in Maryland according to a new list by US News & World Report. This ranking is determined by an unbiased analysis of awards, expert recommendations and user ratings.

“Our rankings are designed to narrow down the perfect hotel for your vacation – whether it is on a beach, in a major city or in a remote location,” said Erin Shields, travel editor at U.S. News. “The U.S. News Best Hotels hit the mark for both travelers and industry experts, offering exceptional customer service and luxury amenities.”

“We are thrilled to be included among these extraordinary luxury hotels. We opened our doors a little over a year ago and consider this a tremendous accomplishment. To top it off, we are the only independently owned boutique hotel among a strong list of well-known hotel brands.” – Carrie Simmons, Director of Marketing

Located along the exquisite shores of the Eastern Shore, the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club is recognized as the region’s premiere venue for extraordinary waterfront weddings, special events and corporate functions. This distinctive venue offers versatile event spaces, luxury boutique hotel, full service farm-to-table restaurant, grab-and-go marketplace & cafe and spa.

