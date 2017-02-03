Two must-see programs this month at Chesapeake Arts Center



The Chesapeake Arts Center is a hidden gem in Anne Arundel County. While it might be tucked away in Brooklyn Park, it packs a bug punch. Check out these two events coming up on the 10th and later in the month!

OUR WORLD presented by the Anne Arundel County School High School PVA

Friday, February 10, 2017

in Studio 194 Doors

7:30pm | Show 8:00pm

Tickets $5.00

When it comes to the results of the 2016 Presidential Election, the entire country is split. Whether you voted or didn’t, or whether you were completely behind one candidate or the other, one thing is certain; we just can’t seem to get along. Students in the Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) program at Annapolis High School seek to reach an arm out across the canyon with a single word; love.

OUR WORLD is an engaging spoken word piece addressing the need to end the plague of hate, stereotypes, and other prejudices by coming together as a community and as a human race. By addressing societal trends and accountability, the performance calls attention to the danger of our own thoughts and actions and encourages a collaboration of individuals which will, in turn, inspire a new world of hope.

VIDEO HERE: https://youtu.be/Q42DkRIFQEM

_______________________________________________________________________________

SEA CHANTERS

Saturday, February 25, 2017

in the Hammonds Lane Theatre

Doors 6:30pm | Show 7:00pm

All Ages!

Free Admission!

The Navy Band Sea Chanters is the United States Navy’s official chorus. The ensemble performs a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway, and contemporary music. Under the leadership of Chief Petty Officer Adam Tyler, the Sea Chanters perform for the public throughout the United States. At home in Washington, they perform for the president, vice president and numerous congressional, military and foreign dignitaries. In 1956, Lt. Harold Fultz, then the band’s assistant leader, organized a group from the Navy School of Music to sing chanteys and patriotic songs for the State of the Nation dinner. An immediate success, Adm. Arleigh Burke, then chief of naval operations, transferred them to the Navy Band, named them the Sea Chanters and tasked this all-male chorus with perpetuating the songs of the sea. In 1980, the group added women to their ranks and expanded their repertoire to include everything from Brahms to Broadway.



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB