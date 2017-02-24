Two arrested in Odenton shooting

This is an update to a story previously published.

As a result of their investigation, detectives were able to identify two suspects in the shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Tenbrook Drive in Odenton. On February 22, 2017 at approximately 2:30 p.m., detectives from the Western District and the Fugitive Apprehension Team located and arrested those suspects, Richard Brendoff and Sheyenne Potter in the Curtis Bay area of Baltimore City. They have both been charged with attempted first degree murder and other weapons, and assault charges.

Richard P. Brendoff (41)

Sheyenne M. Potter (20)

100 Block West Meadow Road

Brooklyn, MD, 21125

Source : AACOPD

