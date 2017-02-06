Two Annapolis men arrested for 2015 murder in Glen Burnie

Two men from Annapolis have been arrested by Anne Arundel County Police and charged with murder stemming from a Glen Burnie shooting in 2015.

Since October 2015, the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit worked diligently and tirelessly in regards to the murder of Tylique Proctor. Homicide detectives interviewed many witnesses and sifted through numerous pieces of evidence as the pieces of the puzzle started to come together. As evidence was pieced together from the crime scene, coupled with multiple forensic examinations of evidence secured from search warrants, suspects were identified in the shooting death of Mr. Proctor.

The suspects were identified as Gibran Dominque Anderson a twenty three year old male from the 1100 block of President Street, Annapolis, Maryland and Brian Deonte Brunson a twenty-two year old male from the 1800 block of Copeland Street, Annapolis, Maryland. Investigation revealed Brian Brunson had arranged a meeting to purchase a weapon from Tylique Proctor on the night of October 1, 2015. Witness interviews revealed Gibran Anderson was the person who shot and killed Tylique Proctor. Brian Brunson was with Gibran Anderson when the shooting occurred. This murder was committed by known associates of Mr. Proctor and was not a random act of violence.

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 and in working in conjunction with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants for Gibran Anderson and Brian Brunson. Gibran Anderson and Brian Brunson were both charged with the following in regards to the murder of Tylique Proctor: First Degree Murder, Second Degree Murder, Firearm Use in a Felony Crime of Violence, First Degree Assault, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder, Conspiracy for Firearm Use in a Felony Crime of Violence and Conspiracy for First Degree Assault.

On Thursday, February 2, 2017, Gibran Anderson was located by the Annapolis City Police Department and taken into custody. During the arrest Annapolis Police recovered a 9mm handgun for which he was charged. Brian Brunson is currently incarcerated at the Jessup Correctional Institute on unrelated drug charges.

As the investigation continues, the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the Tylique Proctor homicide to contact the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP.

Arrested:

Gibran Anderson (24)

1100 Block President Street

Annapolis, MD

Brian Brunson (23)

1800 Block Copeland Street

Annapolis, MD

Source : AACOPD

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB