Traffic stop leads to Glen Burnie heroin bust

On February 7, 2017 at approximately 4:50 p.m., the Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force, which is comprised of members from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office, the Annapolis Police Department and the Baltimore Police Department, with the assistance of officers of Northern District and the K-9 Unit arrested the below listed suspect during a traffic stop on Crain Hwy, Glen Burnie. This was in reference to the investigation of multiple overdose cases within Anne Arundel County. During the traffic stop, subsequent K-9 scan and search of the vehicle, detectives located 12 heroin gel-capsules (3.62 grams), 46 various controlled prescription pills, a vial of liquid morphine and related paraphernalia.

The suspect was arrested and charged as indicated.

Arrested:

Laura Michelle Bruce (33)

100 block of Lake Shore Road, Pasadena, MD

Charges:

Possession of Heroin

PWID Heroin

Possession of CDS not Marijuana (6 counts)

Possession of CDS Paraphernalia

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB