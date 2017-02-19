The Daily Record names Raymond Crosby for an “Influential Marylander” award

The Daily Record has selected Raymond Crosby, President and CEO of Crosby Marketing Communications, to receive its 2017 Influential Marylanders award for his leadership in the field of communications. The Influential Marylanders program has a tradition of recognizing leaders who make a significant impact in their respective industry and throughout the state of Maryland.

“I am honored to be selected as one of this year’s recipients,” said Crosby. “I’m very fortunate to lead an amazing team of people here at Crosby and work with so many great clients and causes. We have experienced tremendous growth and continue to give back to our community, and are proud to help make Maryland a great state to live and work.”

Crosby currently serves on the Council of Governors for the Mid-Atlantic Region of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As), the Board of Directors of Severn Bank, is the former Chairman of the Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce, and volunteers his free time to a broad array of community causes. A lifelong resident of Annapolis, he graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a BA degree in Radio, Television and Film. At UNC, he also played lacrosse on two NCAA National Championship teams.

“Influential Marylanders help to shape their communities – our communities – for the better. They are at the pinnacle of their chosen professions and are role models for all of us,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “Their hard work, determination and commitment to excellence help us to realize our own hopes and dreams. The Daily Record is honored to recognize their accomplishments.”

The Daily Record named its first Influential Marylanders in 2007. Individuals are chosen by the editors for their leadership contributions to their respective fields. Awardees will be recognized at a reception and dinner on March 23 at The Grand Lodge of Maryland in Cockeysville. Winners will also be profiled in a special magazine inserted into the March 24 issue of The Daily Record and available online at www.TheDailyRecord.com.

Crosby Marketing Communications provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, and Nonprofits & Causes. The firm currently ranks #39 on O’Dwyer’s list of largest PR firms and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun in 2016 for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com.

