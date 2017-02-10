Tax help available at local libraries as well

It’s tax filing season and the Anne Arundel County Public Library is a great place to get help. Find the most popular tax forms, e-file your taxes or meet an AARP Tax-Aide volunteer who can assist you with your basic income tax return—all for free.

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) will provide free tax help at six locations through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program starting February 3. An IRS certified volunteer will provide free tax help for taxpayers with low and middle income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. To participate in the AARP Income Tax Assistance for Seniors and Low and Middle Income Residents program, you must:

Earn less than $90,000 (per tax return)

Not own a rental property

Not have business expenses or have a Roth IRA worth over $10,000

Bring all necessary documents and information

Tax help will be available until April at the following times and branch locations:

Annapolis Regional Library

Fridays, February 3 to April 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Broadneck Community Library

Tuesdays, February 7 to April 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Crofton Community Library

Mondays, February 6 to April 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. By appointment only. Call 401.255.6964 to schedule an appointment.

Glen Burnie Regional Library

Fridays, February 3 to April 14 from 9 a.m. to noon. By appointment only. Call 401.255.6964 to schedule an appointment.

Maryland City at Russett Community Library

Wednesdays, February 1 to April 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Severna Park Community Library

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays February 1 to April 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call 410-647-3335 to schedule an appointment.

For more information about tax help, please visit the library’s website at http://www.aacpl.net/taxes.

