State Police arrest Pasadena man for illegal street racing

Maryland State Police made an early morning arrest in an apparent illegal street racing event in Baltimore County.

The accused is identified as Keith Parker, 42, of Pasadena, Maryland. Parker was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, attempting to elude police on foot, disobeying a lawful order from a uniformed police officer, hindering a law enforcement officer in the performance of his lawful duties, participating in a speed race competition, stopping a vehicle where prohibited and unauthorized use of a Class 1A dealer registration. Parker was processed at the Golden Ring Barrack and later transported to the Baltimore County District Court Commissioner.

At 2:00 a.m. this morning, the Golden Ring Barrack received a call from a resident in the Woodlawn area with the report of illegalstreet racing behind their home. When the trooper arrived on scene, there were dozens of high performance vehicles blocking traffic and setting up for street races in the area of westbound I-70 near the Park and Ride in Baltimore County. Several vehicles were observed parked haphazardly on the shoulders of the roadway and in the Park and Ride parking lot, impeding the flow of traffic. The trooper noticed vehicles preparing for what appeared to be an illegal street race.

The trooper immediately activated his emergency equipment and repeatedly provided orders for the multiple spectators and participants to leave the area to avoid further police action. Subsequently, everyone present in the roadway and around the parking lot returned to their vehicles and cleared the area, restoring peace to the neighborhood.

At about 3:00 a.m. the Golden Ring Barrack trooper returned to the same area on I-70 west at the Park and Ride for a patrol check. Upon arrival, he observed dozens of the high performance vehicles had returned to the area and were preparing for a race. Two vehicles had their engines running and lights on, as a participant prepared the highway with a solution he was pouring onto the highway.

Dozens of participants were outside of their vehicles using cell phones to take pictures and record video. Several participants held flashlights, and engaged in traffic control, as they directed the flow of traffic through the race starting position. As a result of the large crowds, high performance vehicles and numerous pedestrians on the highway, traffic control was affected and several unaware motorists were stuck in the subsequent traffic jam.

The trooper used his patrol car to get close to what appeared to be the starting line for the apparent race. He exited his vehicle and the crowd began to scatter and flee to their vehicles. Parker, who was positioned at the start line directing traffic, was yelling to other participants in the area to run. Parker also attempted to run, failing to obey the commands of the trooper to stop. The trooper caught up to Parker as he attempted to get into his 2013 Dodge Charger with dealer registration plates. He was arrested on scene without incident.

Source : MSP

