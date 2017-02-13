‘Spring Into Action’ at the 6th Annual Watershed Stewards Academy conference

Located at Arlington Echo Outdoor Education Center, the Anne Arundel County Watershed Stewards Academy is a 501 c 3 non-profit organization that develops citizen leaders to engage communities in actions that reduce pollution and restore our waterways.

This year’s Spring Into Action conference will gather over 200 citizens and professionals working together to restore local water ways. The conference provides opportunities for Master Watershed Stewards, restoration professionals, and the public to network, learn the latest watershed restoration techniques and explore community engagement methods that benefit the Chesapeake Watershed. National and regionally recognized speakers include Chesapeake Bay Program’s Nick DiPasquale, landscape architect and author, Larry Weaner, Biohabitat’s Senior Scientist Peter May, and Anne Arundel County Watershed Protection and Restoration Program’s Erik Michelsen. Participants may also meet directly with local funders and explore dozens of great exhibits.

This year’s conference features 4 tracks, including

In the Ground – Actions for Clean Water, featuring nationally recognized speakers such as Larry Weaner

Neighbor to Neighbor – Conversations for Clean Water, offering the latest in outreach and community engagement techniques

WSA Pro – Restoration Professionals for Clean Water , a track designed for restoration professionals

Collective Action – Collaborating for Clean Water, with practical advice on how to work together to clean our waters.

Whether you are a seasoned Steward, a stormwater professional or just getting started in the wide world of watershed restoration, this year’s conference has something for everyone. A draft conference agenda and registration may be found at http://aawsa.org/annual-conference/. Early Bird registration is open through February 5th, and regular registration remains open through February 20th.

More information may be found at aawsa.org or by contacting Suzanne Etgen, Executive Director, at [email protected], or (443) 871 0700 or 410 222 3831.

Saturday, February 25, 2017

8:30 am – 4pm

Lindale Middle School

415 Andover Road, Linthicum, MD 21090

