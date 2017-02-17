SOUPer Bowl raises more than $3K for Light House

Over 250 people turned out on Super Bowl Sunday afternoon for the 11th Annual SOUPer Bowl Lunch at Heritage Baptist Church in Annapolis, raising $3300 for the Light House Homeless Prevention and Support Center in Annapolis.This was the most raised in one afternoon for this event since it began.

Students from the Light House BEST Culinary Job Training Program ladled soups prepared by Chef Zachary Pope during the two-hour event. Guests enjoyed a selection of chili, chicken noodle or baked potato soups along with salad, bread and dessert. There was no admission fee, but donations were requested to help the Light House.

Heritage Baptist Church is an affiliate congregational partner of the shelter, offering support and resources throughout the year.

