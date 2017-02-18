Shopfunding for a cause. This week’s spotlight: Talent Machine Company

When Bobbi Smith founded the Talent Machine Company in 1987, her dream was to give young people the opportunity not only to spread their theatrical wings, but to build their self-esteem and sense of team spirit through hard work and dedication. She loved the arts and wanted to continue to spread the joy of performing to those in her community.

Tragically, Bobbi passed suddenly in 2001, but in her legacy, her daughter and sister decided to continue developing the company. They have honored her spirit and touched the lives of hundreds of children.

The Talent Machine has nurtured, educated, and produced children for over 30 years, many of which have gone on to have professional careers in theatre, music, film and tv. They have become not only actors and dancers, but choreographers, directors, and teachers, performing on stages not only in Maryland, but across the country.

Every year, The Talent Machine produces three full-length musicals for the public in Annapolis. They also perform at community centers, schools, parades, and more. These performances touch the lives of all who view them. TMC also holds a summer camp each year where many children come to grow, perform, and have fun! The opportunities are endless with TMC.

This week, we honor the work TMC does in helping to develop future performers and their love of the arts.

