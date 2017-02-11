Shopfunding for a Cause. This week’s spotlight Cats R Us Feral Cat Rescue

Too often cats are abandoned by their owners, and many feral cats give birth in the wild, contributing to the cat overpopulation in the Arnold area. The founders of Cats R Us saw a need for helping these cats go on to live healthy lives, and to introduce them to families who could give them loving homes. They also saw a way in which their community could interact with these felines, making sure they were taken care of.

Cats R Us Feral Cat Rescue was founded in 2002, and since that time, Cats R Us Feral Cat Rescue has rescued over 15,000 cats. These cats have been spayed/neutered, and vaccinated at their clinics. Additionally, many cats who are abandoned on the streets are already domesticated. Cats R Us takes in these abandoned domestic cats and vets them, and then puts them up for adoption, where they join happy homes, often providing companionship for children and the elderly and impaired.

Cats R Us also believes in humane practices, and has worked long and hard to sustain the lives of cats in the Arnold area. The many volunteers and workers at the shelter provide love, cuddles, and joy to these feline’s lives.

Today, we honor the work that Cats R Us does to sustain the health and population of felines in the Arnold area. You can contribute to the cause by joining our shopfunding campaign, where each and every purchase you make will result in a donation made back to Cats R Us.

Here are a few of the deals you can find:

Petco : 30% off specialty items, 4% will be donated back to help spay/neuter these felines.

Purdy’s Chocolates: save up to 20% on your order, while 3% is donated back to vaccinate cats.

Snapfish : Free shipping on orders over $29, and 7.5% is donated back to Cats R Us!

New York & Co. : Extra 40% off everything, and 2.5% is donated back to help abandoned cats.

