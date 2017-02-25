Shopfunding for a cause. This week’s spotlight: Arundelair Chorus

In January of 1966, Mary Avis and Lois Mellenchampe organized the Arundelair Chorus in Region 19. That year in December, the chorus was chartered. There are currently 21 women of varying ages from all walks of life who come together to practice, perform, socialize, and have fun in the Arundeliar Chorus.

The main purpose of the Chorus is to get out and sing for the community. These talented women sing at community events throughout the year and at an annual regional competition.

In addition to sharing their music with others, another great passion of their is learning more about the art of a capella singing. Vocal instruction is a regular part of chorus rehearsals and a very important component of the chorus experience.

In the spring of each year, the Arundelair Chorus participates in the Region 19 chorus competition in Hershey, PA. The winners of the regional competition in both quartet and chorus categories travel to the International Competition which is held in the Fall in a city selected each year.

The members of the Arundelair Chorus love giving back and sharing the gift of song will their community, and hope to continue to sing for many more years.

