Shop Maryland Energy this weekend and next week

Comptroller Peter Franchot is urging Marylanders to take advantage of big savings as part of the annual Shop Maryland Energy weekend. From Saturday, February 18, through Monday, February 20, consumers will not pay the state’s six percent sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.

Comptroller Franchot will be making several stops across the state to promote the tax-free weekend, now in its eighth year.

“Shop Maryland Energy weekend is a win for all Marylanders,” Comptroller Franchot said. “Consumers can save hundreds of dollars, businesses make more sales and ENERGY STAR products are good for the environment.”

During the Shop Maryland Energy event, air conditioners, washers and dryers, furnaces, heat pumps, standard-size refrigerators, compact fluorescent light bulbs (CFL), dehumidifiers and programmable thermostats that have been designated as meeting or exceeding the applicable ENERGY STAR efficiency requirements developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy will be tax-free.

The ENERGY STAR, a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency program, was established in 1992 to reduce levels of greenhouse gas emissions and other harmful pollutants caused by the inefficient use of energy. The ENERGY STAR label assists consumers in identifying energy-efficient products that offer savings on energy bills without sacrificing performance, features of comfort.

A list of ENERGY STAR items may be found at: www.energystar.gov. For more information, visit the Comptroller of Maryland’s Web site, www.marylandtaxes.com, e-mail [email protected], or call 410-260-7980 in Central Maryland, or toll-free, 1-800-MD-TAXES.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB