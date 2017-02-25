Shooting in Annapolis’ Bywater community, police make arrest

On February 25th at 4:55 a.m. officers responded to the area of Bywater Road for reports of shots fired. While officers were checking the area a caller reported a shooting inside a home in the 500 block of Annapolitan Lane. An adult male shooting victim was found and officers quickly learned that the victim was shot inside the home by someone known to him. Officers located the suspect running away near Annapolis Walk Drive and Belle Drive. The suspect threw a handgun to the ground as officers approached him. He was stopped and arrested.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The suspect, Miguel Chacon Mendez, 28, of Annapolis was charged with first and second degree attempted murder and other related charges. He is awaiting his initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Shomar Johnson at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-877-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Source : Annapolis Police Department

