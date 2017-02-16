Severna Park Phys Ed teacher charged with stealing cash from students lockers
On February 15, 2017 officers responded for theft that had occurred in the boys’ locker room at Severna Park High School. Investigation led officers to Physical Education teacher, Jerry Parker Hines Jr. as the subject who had committed the theft. Further investigation revealed that Hines was responsible for two additional thefts at the same location. Hines was subsequently interviewed and arrested.
Arrested:
- Jerry Parker Hines Jr. (55)
- 1300 block Shawnee Ct., Millersville, MD
Charges:
- Theft less than $100.00 (3 counts)
- Theft less than $1,000
- Theft Scheme Less than $1,000
