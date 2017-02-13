Schuh names Karin McQuade as County Controller

County Executive Steve Schuh today announced the appointment of Karin McQuade as Anne Arundel County Controller.

“Karin’s private sector expertise in financial reporting and auditing will help ensure we continue effectively manage taxpayer dollars in our county,” said Schuh. “I am excited that someone with such extensive financial experience has agreed to join our team.”

As Controller, Ms. McQuade will oversee the Office of Finance, which bills and collects most of Anne Arundel County’s revenues, oversees the expenditure of funds in accordance with approved operating and capital budgets, invests funds, and accounts for all revenues and expenditures. The Office also issues debt, provides a range of financial services to County departments, and produces Anne Arundel County’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report as well as the disclosure statements used by investors who purchase the County’s debt issuances.

McQuade brings more than 30 years of private sector accounting experience to her role as Controller. Before joining county government, she was Vice President of Accounting at CYREN, a publicly traded company. She was responsible for all areas of accounting, treasury, audit, SOX testing as well as internal and external reporting.

McQuade has a Master’s Degree in financial management from the University of Maryland, University College. She also received her Bachelors in Business Management from the University of Maryland at College Park.

McQuade’s appointment is effectively immediately.

Source : AACo County Executive

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB