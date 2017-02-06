Saturday’s Edgewater, Gingerville accident kills, one, sends 4 to hospital

On February 4, 2017 at approximately 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the report of a crash in the area of Solomons Island Road and Wallace Manor Road in Edgewater.

A Dodge Challenger was traveling south on Solomons Island Road just south of Wallace Manor Road when the operator lost control of the vehicle which spun and crossed the concrete median into the north bound lanes of Solomons Island Road. The Dodge was then struck by a Honda Accord traveling northbound on Solomons Island Road.

The driver of the Dodge, Kurt Fraser of Edgewater, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Fire Department personnel. The driver of the Honda was transported by ambulance and the three other occupants, including two children, were transported by MSP Helicopter to Johns Hopkins Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary cause of the crash was the failure to drive right of center by the Dodge. There was no indication of excessive speed or alcohol use.

The Traffic Safety Section is conducting an investigation.

Source : AACOPD

