Sara Jones Jazz Quartet to perform tomorrow at UUCA

On Friday, February 24 at 8 pm jazz singer Sara Jones with her Sara Jones Jazz Quartet offers “My Favorite Things.” “One thing we know is that no matter who we are, where we are, or what we do with our day, we all have things in life that give us joy and happiness,” states Sara. She will share her favorite things – travel, books, love of others and love of life using music from the Great American Songbook along with some Brazilian bossa-nova classics. Sara is first place winner of the 2004 Billie Holiday Vocal Competition. She is joined by Tony Nalker (piano), Paul Langosch (bass) and Wes Anderson (drums). The concert, part of the Brian Ganz and Friends Fourth Friday series, will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 333 Dubois Road. Tickets are $15 at the door. For more information, visit www.tinyurl.com/UUCA-concerts or call 410-266-8044, Monday – Thursday.

Sara Jones has performed as soloist with the National Symphony Orchestra and the Cincinnati and Boston Pops Orchestras. In the Baltimore/Washington area, she was a featured vocalist with the Jazz Ambassadors and has graced the stages of the Hippodrome Theater, Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Strathmore Mansion and the Kennedy Center. She performed in 49 States with the Soldiers Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band. Her current CD “Daydream A Little” was recorded with Brazilian group Trio da Paz.

The Sara Jones Quartet features Tony Nalker on piano; he is currently serving as jazz pianist with the Smithsonian Jazz Masterworks Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra Pops. For over 20 years he was the pianist of the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Army, Army Blues and has toured for the U.S. State Department on musical missions throughout the world. He has performed with many artists including Doc Severinsen and Kathy Mattea and has performed on hundreds of recordings. Paul Langosch plays bass. He was invited by Tony Bennett to become a permanent member of his trio and his association with Mr. Bennett lasted over 20 years with performances world-wide. He has worked with many of the jazz leaders in the world. His credits include tours with Jon Hendricks, George Shearing, Rosemary Clooney, Mel Torme, Susanna McCorkle and Conte Candoli.Drummer Wes Anderson drums for the U.S. Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors. He toured and recorded with legendary jazz pianist Eric Reed and together they performed in numerous Los Angeles jazz venues, SFJAZZ, The Jazz Showcase in Chicago, Marseilles, France, and The Kennedy Center in concert with vocalist Mary Stallings.

This program is part of a year-long ticketed concert series offered monthly at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA). A five-use series ticket can be obtained at the door for $60, a savings of $3 per concert. The series is presented by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis. The March 24 concert will feature the ensemble Strata performing “From Classics to Slang.” (See www.tinyurl.com/UUCA-concerts for future programming).

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB