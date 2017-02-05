Rams Head presents Jordan Smith at Maryland Hall

Rams Head Promotions announces Jordan Smith at Maryland Hall for Creative Arts in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday, March 29th. Tickets on sale Wednesday, January 25th at 10am.

SHOW DETAILS

Wednesday, March 29

Doors: 7pm

Show: 8pm

$30 – $40

FOR TICKETS:

www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head On Stage Box Office at 33 West Street, Annapolis, MD (410) 268-4545

www.ticketfly.com

Not only did Jordan Smith cement himself as The Voice’s biggest seller, moving 1.5 million singles in 6 months, but he launched 8 songs to the Top 10 of iTunes— the first artist from any season to hit the iTunes Top 10 every single week of the Live Rounds. He also became “one of two The Voice artists to notch three #1s during the show’s season.” Meanwhile, he’s “the first act to own both the #1 and #2 titles concurrently on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs Chart.”

Following the season’s conclusion, he headed right to the studio with legendary Grammy Award®-winning producer David Foster [Céline Dion, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban], Academy Award®-nominee and songwriter extraordinaire Stephan Moccio [The Weeknd, Céline Dion], and Grammy Award®-winning artist and writer Kirk Franklin [Gladys Knight, John Tesh] in order to begin work on his debut album. Now, he shares his message through the songs on Something Beautiful.

“I want this record to inspire people. Some of these songs are about love, some are about strength, and some are about personal experiences. Music is a very powerful tool. I’m thankful and blessed to use it in order to spread hope with Something Beautiful.”

