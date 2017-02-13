Rams Head presents 5th Annual Rammie Awards

The Rams Head Group is excited to announce the Fifth Annual Rammie Awards, an online accolade to recognize outstanding moments of the past year. Winners are chosen via online votes from fans and Rams Head staff.

The Rammie Awards also give our patrons the opportunity to tell us what events were the most memorable to them from this past year.

From now until 11:59 p.m. on February 23rd, fans can visit www.ramsheadgroup.com to vote on categories including National Show of the Year, “Emerging Artist” of the Year, Comedy Show of the Year, Best Opening Act, All Ages Matinee Show of the Year and many more. Everyone who votes will be entered to win a pair of tickets to a show of their choice at Rams Head On Stage.

Additionally Rams Head will vote internally on a variety of categories to include Best Stage Prop, Best Concert Photography, Best Instagram and more.

The winners of this year’s Rammie Awards along with the grand prize winner of the ticket giveaway will be announced on Friday, February 24.

