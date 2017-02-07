Rabid raccoon discovered in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is seeking anyone who may have recently come in contact with a raccoon near Irene Drive in the Oakridge community in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The raccoon, which was found on Irene Drive on February 4, 2017, tested positive for rabies. Anyone who had contact with a raccoon should call the Anne Arundel County Department of Health immediately at 410-222-7256 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 443-481-3140 after business hours. Anyone whose pet was bitten or scratched by a raccoon or has wounds from an unknown source should call County Animal Control at 410-222-8900.

Rabies is spread by the bite or scratch of an infected animal, such as a raccoon, fox or bat. It is also spread when the infected animal’s saliva comes in contact with the eyes, nose, mouth or open cut of a person or another animal.

Preventive treatment might be required for anyone who had contact with a raccoon. Rabies is a fatal disease, and preventive treatment (vaccines) must be started as soon as possible. The Department of Health advises county residents not to feed stray or wild animals or leave food dishes outside. Pet owners should also keep their animals’ rabies vaccinations current.

For online information about rabies, go to: http://www.aahealth.org/programs/env-hlth/orv/rabies-fact

Source : AACo Department of Health

