Police arrest suspects in Edgewater stabbing

On February 12, 2017 at approximately 12:30am, officers responded to the 1600 block of Havre De Grace Drive in Edgewater for an assault. Upon arrival officers located an adult male in front of the residence suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim told officers that suspects entered his residence and assaulted him. During the assault the victim was beaten and stabbed multiple times. The victim had non-life threatening injuries to his upper torso, arms and face from the assault. The victim was flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for treatment.

During the investigation, detectives positively identified two suspects known to the victim who were involved in the assault. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for the suspects attempted 1st and 2nd degree murder, home invasion and burglary related offenses. Both men were arrested at their respective residences without incident.

Suspects:

Gregory Michael Taylor (20)

1600 block Millstone Drive

Edgewater, Maryland

Stephen Michael Sirois (26)

2oo block Tilden Way

Edgewater, Maryland

Source : AACOPD

