PODCAST: The Annapolis Film Festival, how it got here, where it is going

The Maryland Crabs recently sat down with Lee Anderson and Patti White. You may not know their names, but you certainly know their efforts. These two had a vision to turn the arts scene in Annapolis on its head and bring a full-fledged film festival to our semi-sleepy town on the Bay.

Now in it’s 5th glorious year, The Annapolis Film Festival is constantly evolving and bringing more big names and excitement to Annapolis. More importantly, Annapolis is getting known on the festival circuit. Will it be too much longer before George Clooney is strolling down West Street on his way to see a flick?

Take a listen to the podcast and hear about their background, their production company, FILMSTERS, based in West Annapolis and how the festival came to fruition and what is involved with putting on 70+ movies in 4 days!

If you are a film buff, this is for you. If you want to find out how two friends became wildly successful film festival founders, this podcast is for you. And, if you want to learn some more about the great stuff happening wt FILMSTERS–yes, this is for you!

