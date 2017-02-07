PODCAST: John Astle has plans for Annapolis when he runs for Mayor, hear them here!

Maryland State Senator John Astle has been serving in the State legislature for 35 years. This year may be his last as he has decided to run for Mayor of Annapolis. Does he have what it takes?

Senator Astle sat down with The Maryland Crabs to talk about his history, his years in the General Assembly, and of course the upcoming Mayoral election and why he thinks he will be Annapolis’ next Mayor.

Hear the Senator call out the current Mayor, Mike Pantelides, for never speaking to the council. Listen as he tells who will NOT get his Senate seat if he wins the election; and who to watch in the future.

And here’s a spoiler–he sees nothing on the horizon to stop Governor Hogan from a second term!

