“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Bud

PODCAST: John Astle has plans for Annapolis when he runs for Mayor, hear them here!

| February 7, 2017
Rams Head

Maryland State Senator John Astle has been serving in the State legislature for 35 years. This year may be his last as he has decided to run for Mayor of Annapolis. Does he have what it takes?

Senator Astle sat down with The Maryland Crabs to talk about his history, his years in the General Assembly, and of course the upcoming Mayoral election and why he thinks he will be Annapolis’ next Mayor.

Hear the Senator call out the current Mayor, Mike Pantelides, for never speaking to the council. Listen as he tells who will NOT get his Senate seat if he wins the election; and who to watch in the future.

And here’s a spoiler–he sees nothing on the horizon to stop Governor Hogan from a second term!

To hear more from The Maryland Crabs, check out their website, subscribe to them on iTunes, or if you are an android kind of person…Google play.  And you can even listen to them on-demand at iHeartRADIO. Got a suggestion or comment for them? Here’s the email… info@themarylandcrabs.com.

 

Category: Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author ()

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for more than 15 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news--and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009. John's background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.
«