PODCAST: Annapolis Mayor Pantelides discusses the firing of Police Chief Pristoop

| February 12, 2017
Last week, Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides fired long-time Chief of Police, Michael Pristoop.

In his first interview since firing the Chief, Mayor Pantelides sits down with The Maryland Crabs  Podcast to talk  the need for the firing and the Mayor’s vision for a replacement–who he thinks will be in place in the next 75 days! We re-visit his term in office and discuss his successes and a failures and how he sees the next 9 months of his first term playing out. 110 Compromise…Crystal Spring…HACA…crime, and much more.

Pantelides with Crabs

As the Mayor tries to hold onto his seat in an election year, this is a candid conversation you will not want to miss!

