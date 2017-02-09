PNC Foundation awards $30K grant to Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts

Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts (MTPA) is excited to announce that it has received a $30,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to help support its general operations in 2017, a year of tremendous growth for the organization. This grant from PNC will allow MTPA to program an exciting event schedule for 2017 with the momentum to seek additional ongoing general operating support from corporate and foundation partners.

“On behalf of MTPA’s Board of Trustees, I am excited about the PNC Foundation’s generous support of our initiatives this year,” shares MTPA Chairman Jerome Parks. “PNC has been a steadfast ally in our efforts, first awarding MTPA a grant in 2015, and we are pleased that PNC is growing with us this year. This grant will bolster our new initiatives, and the greater Annapolis community will truly be the greatest beneficiary.”

The PNC grant will allow MTPA to plan a full summer season of outdoor performances and events at Stage One, the outdoor venue owned by MTPA at Park Place in Annapolis. This is the first opportunity for MTPA to offer consistent artistic programming for the community, with a new Executive Director, Julia Malecki, leading daily operations. PNC’s generous commitment also enables MTPA to strengthen its annual fundraising strategy, develop community and education programming, contract local and touring artists, provide maintenance for the outdoor site, and hone the architectural plans for MTPA’s hallmark project, which is to build a world-class arts center for the greater Annapolis region and the state of Maryland. More details about the summer season’s events will be shared in a later announcement.

“This is a great opportunity to support Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts in helping to make Annapolis a thriving place for residents and the surrounding communities,” said Laura Gamble, PNC Regional President for Greater Maryland. “Supporting the arts and cultural initiatives are ways PNC reinforces its commitment to diversity, revitalizing neighborhoods and enhancing the quality of life for residents.”

The PNC Foundation, which receives its principal funding from The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE: PNC), actively supports organizations that provide services for the benefit of communities in which it has a significant presence. The foundation focuses its philanthropic mission on early childhood education and community and economic development, which includes the arts and culture. Through Grow up Great, its signature cause that began in 2004, PNC has created a $350 million, multi-year initiative to help prepare children from birth to age 5 for success in school and life.

Established in 2006, Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts is a 501(c)(3) organization that aims to create and sustain a world-class performing arts center, offering premier artistic programming, innovative arts education and a unique cultural venue for the greater Annapolis region and the state of Maryland. Learn more at www.mtpa-annapolis.org.

