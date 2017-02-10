Partners In Care received 2017 Community Cornerstone Award

Partners In Care, a Pasadena-based nonprofit organization that provides no cost transportation and other services to help older adults remain independent in their homes and engaged in the community, was named the recipient of the Northern Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Community Cornerstone Award.

The award recognizes an area business that has been in operation for more than 20 years, makes a positive impact in the community, has proud employees, demonstrates flexibility and adaptability in an ever changing business world, incorporates innovative business strategies, and is recognized as a role model organization.

Accepting the award for Partners In Care were Mandy Arnold, Deputy Director, and April Stup, Mobility Coordinator for PIC’s Volunteer Driver program. The announcement was made last Saturday evening during the 70th Annual Presidential Gala sponsored by NAACCC. The event was held at the BWI Marriott on Nursery Road in Linthicum.

