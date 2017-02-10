“Beaches
Pair charged with purse snatching from seniors at Pascal Senior Center

| February 10, 2017
On February 7, 2017 at approximately 2:00 PM, Northern District Detectives in cooperation with members of the Special Enforcement Section interrupted and apprehended two suspects during the course of a purse snatch Robbery of a 70 year old victim at the Pascal Senior Center located at 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland 20161.

Through the course of investigation, detectives developed information potentially linking these subjects to other purse snatch robberies that have targeted elderly female victims in the area. These cases are still under investigation by the Northern District Detective Unit.

Arrested:  

  • Sean Paul Cassady (30)
  • 200 block of Williams Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland

Charges:

  • Robbery
  • Theft: Less $1,000 Value
  • Assault-Sec Degree
  • Resist/Interfere With Arrest
  • Fail Obey Renble/Lawfl

Arrested:  

  • Morgan Elizabeth Conaway (29)
  • 200 block of Williams Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland

Charges:

  • Robbery
  • Theft: Less $1,000 Value
  • Assault-Sec Degree
