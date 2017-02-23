Only a few more days to jump on the Annapolis Restaurant Week deals!

Foodies, Rejoice! More than 40 of Annapolis’ top restaurants will participate in the Downtown Annapolis Partnership’s annual Annapolis Restaurant Week, running through February 26th.

With a growing number of restaurants receiving acclaim from national media, Annapolis is becoming one of the hottest culinary destinations in Maryland. This year’s program provides visitors and locals an opportunity to experience the diversity of the Annapolis food scene through a variety of special deals and fixed-priced options.

During the 7 day program, restaurants will offer price fixed meals at $12.95, $15.95 or $34.95 for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Restaurants fill up quickly every year, so reservations are strongly recommended wherever possible. Reservations can be made for many of the restaurants through the Downtown Annapolis Partnership website.

This year’s restaurants are:

Annapolis Smokehouse Tavern

Azure Annapolis at the Westin

BAROAK Cookhouse & Taproom

Blackwall Hitch

Buddy’s Crabs and Ribs

Café Normandie

Caliente Grill

Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen

Carrol’s Creek Café

Charlie’s Bar at Mangia’s

Chart House

Chevy’s Fresh Mex

Coopers Hawk Winery& Restaurant

Fado Irish Pub

Federal House Bar & Grille

Galway Bay Irish Pub

Gordon Biersch

Harry Browne’s

Harvest Wood Grill + Tap

India’s of Annapolis

Iron Rooster

John Barry Restaurant at the O’Callaghan Hotel

Lemongrass

Lewnes Steak House

Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Main & Market Cafe (formerly Main Ingredient)

Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge

Middleton Tavern

Miss Shirley’s Café

O’Brien’s Steak House

O’Learys Seafood Restaurant

Paladar Latin Kitchen & RumBar

Paul’s Homewood Café

Preserve

Rams Head Tavern

Reynolds Tavern & 1747 Pub

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Sam’s on the Waterfront

Severn Inn

The Melting Pot

Tsunami

Yellowfin Steak & Fish House

Follow Annapolis Restaurant Week on Facebook for updates and contests. Join the conversation on Twitter @AnnapRestWeek

Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB