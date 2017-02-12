One. Physical Therapy. Fitness.Wellness adds acupuncturist to staff

One is pleased to announce the arrival of Jeff Masenheimer, Lac. He is a licensed acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist (the herbs make acupuncture even more powerful) and is excited to offer two specials for all new clients for the month of February. Initial evaluation and treatment will be only $125 (that’s a $40 savings!) and follow up sessions will be $90 for the month (originally $100)

Acupuncture can be useful in the treatment of arthritis, back and neck pain, anxiety, infertility, weight gain, and allergies to name a few.

Jeff is also knowledgeable in the practice of Chinese medical massage, cupping, and moxibustion therapy. Come meet Jeff today, you won’t be disappointed.

Source : One. Physical Therapy. Fitness.Wellness

