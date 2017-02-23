New parking policies and prices may be on horizon for Annapolis

SP+, comprehensive parking management firm for the City of Annapolis, this week delivered a draft parking study to Mayor Mike Pantelides that assesses downtown parking assets and occupancy rates and offers recommendations to improve the city’s overall parking experience.

“The draft study’s goal is to give Annapolis an accurate, block-by-block understanding of its parking assets and occupancy trends,” said Jon Kemp, SP+ regional manager. “The Pantelides Administration and City Council deserve credit for wanting a truly holistic view of downtown parking so that we can better meet the needs of those who live, work and visit this great city.”

The study focused on parking districts 1, 2 and 3. Districts 4 and 5 will be included in a final draft that will be submitted in June. SP+ discussed the draft at a community meeting hosted by Alderman Joe Budge at City Hall last night.

Recommendations in the study include:

Expand on-street meter hours to meet customer demand. Currently, meters are enforced from 10 AM to 7 PM seven days per week. The study recommends changing those hours to:

Monday-Thursday 8 AM – 9 PM

Friday-Saturday 8 AM – 12 AM

Sunday 12 PM – 12AM

Modernize on-street rate structure to better serve customers with different needs. Along with expanding on-street meter hours, the study recommends a graduated rate structure at on-street meters. This would accommodate customers who are willing to pay a premium to park at meters for longer periods of time.

Expand pay parking. Implement pay parking in the most high demand residential areas adjacent to Main Street, West Street, Maryland Avenue, Prince George Street and State Circle while preserving the existing two hour time limit in those areas. Rather than installing meters at these locations, the study recommends using a mobile payment system such as Parkmobile that would only require only additional signage.

Promote Business & Employee Parking Options. To meet the needs of downtown businesses and their employees, SP+ has begun offering discounted parking packages for downtown businesses and their employees that include: evening discounts at Gotts and Knighton garages, and weekday, evening, monthly and validation programs for Noah Hillman garage. Businesses are encouraged to contact SP+ at (443) 648-3087.

Make the Circulator More Business Friendly: The study recommends adjusting Circulator hours to accommodate employees working later hours, adjusting the circulator route to accommodate consumer needs and exploring whether the current $1 fee remains feasible.

Source : Annapolis Parking

