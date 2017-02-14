New organization established to provide financial assistance to law enforcement K-9 officers

A local group of Maryland Residents announce the formation of the Chesapeake K-9 Fund. The fund’s mission is to provide financial support to the local Law Enforcement Agencies, specifically for the needs of K-9 units. This includes funding new K-9 dogs for the Agencies, purchasing protective gear and the required custom updates to the vehicles.

The group’s founders include Wendy Oliver & Julie Dinko with Ameri-Star Homes, Officer John Manning with the Annapolis Police Department and Chad Hartman & Ken Sonner with Old Line Bank. Since the founding of the Chesapeake K-9 Fund, the group has formed a Board of Directors including Kurt Beall, Owner of Heroes Pub; Richie Petitbon, President of Petitbon Alarm Co.; Daphne Samaras Foreman with Zachary’s Jewelers; Dr. David Anderson, President of Annapolis Medical Weight Loss; Tony Lamartina Co-Founder of Vince’s Produce; and David Lima, owner of Old Line CrossFit, Business Development Manager, Constellation.

Wendy Oliver observed that “the public support has been only positive with many local residents wanting to help the cause.” The group is exploring several initiatives including educational, fundraising and departmental needs. “It is apparent that many agencies need immediate financial support to help the K-9 Units” remarked Chad Hartman. Julie Dinko shared with the group “When we present the services performed by each unit, our citizens quickly realize the need to support our cause”.

For more information regarding the fund – please contact us via Email: [email protected]

We are also on Facebook and Linked in, and you can visit our website at www.ChesapeakeK9Fund.org

