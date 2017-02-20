More than 25 million passengers flew through BWI in 2016; new record

Governor Larry Hogan has announced that 25,122,651 passengers flew through Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in 2016 – a new all-time record for annual passenger traffic at the airport. The previous record for annual passenger traffic was 23,823,532 passengers, which was set in 2015.

“This record-setting growth reflects the importance of BWI Marshall Airport to the Baltimore-Washington region and our state,” said Governor Hogan. “Our administration is committed to the continued success of BWI Marshall and its role as a vital transportation and economic development resource.”

In addition to setting a cumulative record for 2016, BWI Marshall Airport also set new monthly records for each month during calendar year 2016. The airport has now broken monthly passenger records for the past 18 consecutive months. International passenger traffic reached 1,233,466 million passengers in 2016, also a new record, and 2016 was the second-straight year with more than one million international passengers.

“New airlines and service to new domestic and international destinations have led to steady growth and new records,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport. “We continue to emphasize customer service, affordable airline fares, and an efficient travel experience for our passengers. The new passenger record is the highlight of an outstanding year.”

In November, Governor Hogan joined business and transportation leaders from across the region to open the new D/E Connector at BWI Marshall Airport. This new construction added airline capacity and new passenger amenities. Passenger traffic grew throughout the year for a number of BWI Marshall Airport airlines, including: Air Canada, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Condor, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and WOW air.

