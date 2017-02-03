Millersville man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

In October of 2016, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation involving the sexual abuse of a child. A former Severna Park High School student disclosed engaging in a sexual relationship with one of the marching band volunteers. The victim identified the marching band volunteer as Wilbur Jesse Hildebrand, a fifty six year old male from the 100 block of Solomons Ridge Court, Millersville, Maryland. Mr. Hildebrand requested the victim send him nude photographs and the victim complied.

On October 24th, 2016 the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit executed a search warrant at Hildebrand’s residence. During the search of his home several electronic devices were seized and submitted as evidence. The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Digital Forensics Lab conducted an examination of the electronic devices and recovered evidence of the images from a device belonging to Mr. Hildebrand.

On February 1st, 2017, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Wilbur Jesse Hildebrand charging him with Sex Abuse of a Minor, Perverted Practice, 4th Degree Sex Offense and 2nd Degree Assault. On Thursday, February 2, 2016 Mr. Hildebrand was arrested without incident at his residence located in the 100 block of Solomons Ridge Court.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance with identifying any other possible victims of abuse that may have occurred while participating in the Severna Park High School Marching Band. As the investigation continues to unfold the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on Wilbur Hildebrand to contact Detective Erick Patterson at 410-222-4716. Anyone wishing to report information anonymously can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Arrested:

Wilbur Jesse Hildebrand

Age 56

100 Block of Solomons Ridge Court, Millersville, Maryland.

Source : AACOPD

