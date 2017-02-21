Meeting for students interested in becoming a Board of Education member scheduled for tomorrow

High school juniors in good academic standing can get more information on becoming the 2017-2018 Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) of Anne Arundel County during an Information Night scheduled for Wednesday, February 22, 2017.

Anne Arundel County’s student member on the Board of Education is the only one in the nation on a local board who has full voting rights. The nomination process for the 2017-2018 seat opens on February 22 and ends at 4 p.m. on March 17. Nomination forms must be submitted by 4 p.m. on March 17.

The following are other key dates in the process:

March 20: Application packets due to the Office of Student Leaderhsip by 4 p.m.

March 29: Applicant interviews; selection of three finalists

April 20: Election of Student Member of the Board

The candidate elected by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils will have his or her name forwarded to Governor Larry Hogan, who must make the appointment.

The February 22 meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis.

Source : AACPS

