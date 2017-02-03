Maryland ranked 2nd most educated state

For a growing number of Americans, a good education is the ticket to a better future. College opens doors to better career opportunities, higher earnings and new social connections, among other benefits. But how much schooling one receives also matters to some extent. Generally, the higher the level of education one attains, the more income potential grows and the lower chances of unemployment become.

In this study, WalletHub’s analysts examined the key determinants of a well-educated population: educational attainment, school quality, and achievement gaps between genders and races. We compared all 50 states across 11 total metrics grouped by category. The data set ranges from “percentage of adults aged 25 and older with at least a high school diploma” to “average university quality” to “gender gap in educational attainment.”

Read on for our findings, expert commentary and full methodology. A separate WalletHub analysis identifies the Most & Least Educated Cities.

Source : WalletHub

