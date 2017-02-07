Maryland Hall breaks ground on three year expansion project

On Thursday, February 2 at 3:30 pm, state, county and local officials joined House Speaker Michael Busch, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (MHCA) capital campaign donors and arts patrons to kick-off the construction of MHCA’s Theatre Production Wing with a ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony at MHCA.

The ceremony will include remarks by MHCA and community leaders and a brief performance by students in the Annapolis Young Artists Program, an outreach program at MHCA that teaches musical performance and leadership skills to local youth. The event takes place in the lower level gathering space at MHCA and is free and open to the public, however reservations are required (410-263-5544, ext. 31 or capitalcampaign@marylandhall.org).

Construction of the Theatre Production Wing (Act II of the Campaign for Maryland Hall) represents the first expansion of the Maryland Hall building in its 85-year history. The Campaign for Maryland Hall is an $18 million project to modernize and expand the Hall that improves professional performance capabilities and will enhance the premier art and cultural programs for the Chesapeake Bay region offered year-round at Maryland Hall. Act I, a modernization of the Theatre including professional acoustics and improvements to audience sight lines and comfort, was completed in 2015.

“We brought the creative arts in Annapolis into the 21st century with the theatre modernization in 2015. Audiences rave about the new theatre and love having a professional facility in town,” said Linnell Bowen, President of Maryland Hall. “Now that we have raised over half of our goal in the campaign, we are ready to begin the backstage addition so that the incredible performers and shows we present have the behind-the-scenes support they require.”

The Act II construction timeline will be planned to avoid disrupting the classes and performances scheduled at Maryland Hall. Included in the Act II Production Wing are a new loading dock and freight elevator, additional patron ADA accessibilities, a new natural gas powered climate control system and the necessary preparations for additional performance and gathering space, a Community Theatre. Design of the Production Wing was done by Baltimore architecture firm Ziger/Snead, which also designed the Act I theatre renovations.

“The continued support from our patrons, donors and government for this multi-phase capital project demonstrates the communities’ commitment to improve our delivery of mission to provide art for all. The Theatre Production Wing will enable Maryland Hall and our Resident Companies to provide premier programming,” said Jeff Harris, MHCA Board Chairman.

Fundraising is underway for Act III of the Campaign, which includes a Patron Wing on the north side of the Theatre. The building transformation will include indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, a new gallery, caféé and restrooms, and a Community Theater, which is flexible space that takes the place of the former high school gymnasium.

Dedicated to providing art for all, Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is the community’s arts center, providing lifelong opportunities in the arts for all ages. Serving 100,000 people each year, Maryland Hall educates, enriches and enhances lives through performances in our newly-renovated theatre, exhibitions in several galleries, education classes and workshops, and outreach programs that bring the arts to underserved students. Founded in 1979, Maryland Hall is located in a building that housed the former Annapolis High School from 1932 through 1978.

