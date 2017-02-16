Mark your calendar for the 5th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Annapolis

A few years back, St. Paddy’s Day was a day to hang out in your favorite bar and be Irish for a day. Five years ago, local businessman and founder of Warrior Events, John O’Leary decided to change that up and throw a parade.

Five years later, the parade has become the largest parade in the City after the Military Bowl Parade and it has expanded to include an Irish Hooley (a traditional Irish Party)!

So, mark the calendars…here are your dates for 2017!

March 4th

3rd Annual Irish Hooley 6PM at the Annapolis Waterfront Hotel (former Marriott). Tickets right here

March 5th

5th Annual Annapolis St. Patrick’s Parade. Starting at 1:00 at West Gate Circle, proceeding down West Street to Church Circle and then down Main Street to City Dock!



Check out some of the pics of past parades!

