Lothian Ruritan annual spaghetti dinner scheduled for March 4th

The Lothian Ruritan Club annual all you can eat spaghetti dinner and bake sale is March 4, 2017 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 122 Bayard Rd. Lothian,MD.

The dinner includes a complete salad bar, spaghetti served with vegetarian, beef, beef and Italian sausage or ground turkey sauces, home baked garlic bread and gingerbread topped with a zesty lemon sauce.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 – 12. Children under 6 are admitted free.

All of the proceeds from the spaghetti dinner will be donated to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. All proceeds from the sale of home baked good will be used to Take Heroes for the Charlet Hall Veterans Home Fishing.

Proceeds from last year’s spaghetti dinner donated $1,560 to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry and proceeds from the bake sale contributed $1,820 to the “Take Heroes Fishing” project. Last July the Lothian Ruritan Club sponsored 15 veterans and 4 aids, 8 were WWII veterans on an all day fishing trip. The Lothian Ruritan Club is making a difference in the community. For more information on the Lothian Ruritan Club http://www.lothianruritan.org

