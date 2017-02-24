“Beaches
LIVE BLOG: 76th Annual Brigade Boxing Championships

| February 24, 2017

This is a live-blog of the event.  Updates will automatically appear below. There is no need to refresh your browser.

The Naval Academy’s 76th Annual Brigade Boxing Championships will begin tonight at 7 p.m. in Alumni Hall. The event is open to the public and admission is free.Brigade_Boxing_2015_05 

As part of the academy’s physical education program, all midshipmen are required to participate in boxing, and boxing is also offered as a club sport at the Academy. The boxing team participates in invitational competitions in the fall and spring, as well as in ongoing intramural bouts. The Brigade Boxing Championship showcases the most elite midshipmen boxers, each performing in three-round matches within their weight class. This year’s finals will have roughly 10 male weight classes and three female weight classes.

For more information on the boxing program, check this out.

THIS IS A LIVE BLOG* MOST RECENT UPDATE WILL APPEAR BELOW

*As long as the WiFi gods are smiling!

