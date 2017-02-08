Hospice of the Chesapeake announces Emerald Ball sponsors

Hospice of the Chesapeake invites individuals and businesses to join the generous group of sponsors already involved with the 2017 Emerald Ball benefiting the nonprofit organization.

The 2017 lead sponsors to date include: Creston G. Tate & Betty Jane Tate Foundation, The Wilburn Company, Greenberg Gibbons Commercial Corporation, The Baldwin Family, Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, Branch Banking & Trust (BB&T), John and Cathy Belcher, Purple Cherry Architects, Tech USA, Inc., UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Whiteford, Taylor & Preston, LLP and Zachary’s Jewelers. For a full list of sponsors, visit www.hospicechesapeake.org.

The black tie event has an Emerald Ball theme this year, so guests are encouraged to bring their heart and their courage for a trip to the Emerald City in support of Hospice programs. The ball will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the Hilton Baltimore BWI Hotel and will feature fine cuisine, an array of exclusive auction items and dancing. The annual event serves as Hospice of the Chesapeake’s largest fundraiser and is vital in raising funds for the programs and services that are provided to patients, their families and members of the community.

To learn about sponsorship opportunities, contact Chris Wilson, Director of Advancement, Hospice of the Chesapeake, at 443.837.1530 or cwilson@hospicechesapeake.org. Tickets are now available for purchase online at www.hospicechesapeake.org.

