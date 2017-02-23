Hogan appoints Jazz Lewis to vacant Prince Georges County seat in General Assembly

Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Jazz Lewis to the Maryland General Assembly. The governor appointed Jazz Lewis to the House of Delegates following the recommendation of the Prince George’s County Democratic Central Committee. Lewis will replace Michael Vaughn, who recently resigned from his seat.

“I am confident that Jazz Lewis is prepared to use his expertise to serve his constituents in Prince George’s County,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer him my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with him to change Maryland for the better.”

Lewis will represent District 24, serving Prince George’s County. Lewis currently serves as the executive director for Congressman Steny Hoyer’s campaign office. He has been involved in multiple political campaigns including Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and Senator Ben Cardin’s 2012 campaign.