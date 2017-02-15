“Beaches
“O'Brien's
“Shamrock

HERE. a pop-up shop planning for March location

| February 15, 2017
Rams Head

HERE. a pop-up shop is  excited that their 20th pop-up shop in Annapolis will be opening on March 24th, 2017,  which coincides with the Made in Maryland / Maryland Day weekend festivities!

Stay tuned for more details about their opening party – featuring live LOCAL music, the list of amazing local  artists and products they will be featuring, and the fun workshops they will be hosting (EcoRariums will be hosting a terrarium workshop using native plants on Saturday 4/25 & Chloe of Sweet Mint Handmade will be on site 4/26 for custom stamping of vintage spoons, forks and knives!) 

Their  GIVE BACK. Day beneficiary will be The Chesapeake Bay Trust. More details will surely unfold soon; but they will be open daily 3/24 thru 4/2.

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Post To FB

About the Author ()

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.
«
»