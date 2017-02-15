HERE. a pop-up shop planning for March location

HERE. a pop-up shop is excited that their 20th pop-up shop in Annapolis will be opening on March 24th, 2017, which coincides with the Made in Maryland / Maryland Day weekend festivities!

Stay tuned for more details about their opening party – featuring live LOCAL music, the list of amazing local artists and products they will be featuring, and the fun workshops they will be hosting (EcoRariums will be hosting a terrarium workshop using native plants on Saturday 4/25 & Chloe of Sweet Mint Handmade will be on site 4/26 for custom stamping of vintage spoons, forks and knives!)

Their GIVE BACK. Day beneficiary will be The Chesapeake Bay Trust. More details will surely unfold soon; but they will be open daily 3/24 thru 4/2.

