Gordon Lightfoot coming to Rams Head On Stage

Reckless Kelly

Thursday & Friday, May 11 & 12

8pm | $29.50

Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend Lives On

Tuesday, May 16

8pm | $115

Morgan James

w. Andy Allo

Friday, May 19

8pm | $25

Devon Allman Band

Thursday, June 8

8pm | $22.50

Alex Bugnon & Marc Antoine

Thursday, July 20

6:30pm & 9:30 | $35

UPCOMING SHOWS:

02/18 Hey Nineteen: A Tribute to Steely Dan

02/19 Souvenirs: A Celebration of John Prine’s Timeless Songs

02/20 KT Tunstall w. Kelvin Jones

02/21 Rams Head Wine Dinner

02/22 Comedy Jam at the Ram featuring Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

02/23 Yarn w. Forlorn Strangers

02/24 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Tom Petty, Journey & John Mellencamp

02/25 Dublin 5 w. Aine O’Doherty

02/26 Ron Ward, Jr. & Kirby Lane

02/27 + 28 Tab Benoit

03/01 Victor Wooten Trio

03/02 Dar Williams

03/03 Ted Vigil: A John Denver Tribute

03/04 Los Lobos

03/05 Rachelle Ferrell

03/07 The Australian Bee Gees

03/09 Enter The Haggis w. Burning Bridget Cleary

03/10 Peter Cincotti

03/11 Paul Thorn: “Hammer & Nail” 20th Anniversary Tour

03/15 Will Downing *RESCHEDULED DATE*

03/16 Leslie West of MOUNTAIN

03/17 A Great Big World: An Evening with Ian & Chad

03/18 Will Hoge *All Ages Matinee

03/18 Rob Schneider

03/19 Ronnie Milsap

03/21 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of….The Grateful Dead: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Grateful Dead Inspired Originals

03/22 Kasey Chambers

03/24 The Clarks w. Scott Kurt

03/25 One Woman Sex And The City: A Parody Of Love, Friendship and Shoes

03/26 Art Sherrod Jr.

03/26 Rams Head Presents Ann Wilson of HEART at Maryland Hall

03/29 Rams Head Presents Jordan Smith of The Voice at Maryland Hall

03/30 James McCartney

03/31 Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket

04/01 Dana Fuchs

04/04 Fourplay

04/08 Riders In The Sky *All Ages Matinee

04/08 Over The Rhine

04/09 The Hard Travelers: Farewell Concert

04/10 Howie Day

04/13 The Musical Box: The Exclusive Authorized by Peter Gabriel Recreation of Genesis “Black Show” Version of “Selling England By The Pound”

04/14 Classic Albums Live: David Bowie – The Rise & Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars

04/15 Jesse Colin Young

04/16 Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

04/19 The Hackensaw Boys

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 Richard Thompson Solo Acoustice

04/24 Dave Davies of The Kinks

04/25 The Jayhawks w. Wesley Stace

04/26 John Tesh: Grand Piano Live

04/29 Dave Alvin & The Guilty Ones w. Special Guest Bill Kirchen

